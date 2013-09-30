BRIEF-Fairfax announces reset div rate on series K preferred shares
* Fairfax announces reset dividend rate on its series k preferred shares
Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp
Issue price 100.481
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date October 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Barclays, Credit Suisse, LBBW, Societe Generale &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.35 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0449594455
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: