UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kering
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.703
Yield 1.938 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.8bp
over the OBL#167
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, HSBC, MUSI, Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources