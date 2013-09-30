Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Post AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 09, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.205

Yield 1.667 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.7bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

ISIN XS0977500767

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 09, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.277

Yield 2.834 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.6bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

ISIN XS0977496636

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, MS & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.