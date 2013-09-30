BRIEF-Morgan Stanley receives non-objection
* Morgan Stanley - received a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system to company's re-submitted 2016 capital plan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2my9Lt6) Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Morgan Stanley - received a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system to company's re-submitted 2016 capital plan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2my9Lt6) Further company coverage:
* Says Feb U.S. equity options volume were 120 million contracts versus 73 million contracts last year
* Marketaxess announces monthly volume statistics for february 2017