UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.712
Yield 1.936 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112bp
over the October 2018 OBL#167
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Lloyds,
Morgan Stanley, Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings A (S&P), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0978619194
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their