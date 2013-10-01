UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Suez Environment Company SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 9, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.012
Reoffer price 99.012
Yield 2.865 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, CMZ,
Mitsubishi, Natixis & Santander
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011585215
