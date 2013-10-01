UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 30, 2014
Coupon FFE+5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin FFE+5bp
Payment Date October 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN US500769FX71
