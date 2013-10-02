Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 105.9
Yield 7.572 pct
Spread 32.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total 4.9 billion
rand & amount outstanding 4.652 billion when fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
Data supplied by International Insider.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.