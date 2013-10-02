Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aktia Bank PLC

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 09, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.557

Reoffer price 99.557

Yield 1.866 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.8bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date October 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, LBBW & Nordea

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0979035572

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.