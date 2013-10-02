Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sponda Oyj
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date October 9, 2018
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Yield 3.455 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 264.3bp
over the 1.0 pct due 10 December 2018 OBL 167
Payment Date October 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB
Listing Nasdaq OMX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
Cross Default Yes
ISIN FI4000071188
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.