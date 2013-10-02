Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Eandis CVBA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 09, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.359

Reoffer price 99.359

Yield 2.95 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.8bp

over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date October 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Belfius & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002443183

Data supplied by International Insider.