Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2021
Coupon 2.1 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.1 pct
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7MB3
