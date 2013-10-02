Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

(SEB)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 9, 2018

Coupon 3.045 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.045 pct

Payment Date October 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005466380

