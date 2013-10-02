Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(SEB)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 9, 2018
Coupon 3.045 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.045 pct
Payment Date October 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0005466380
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.