Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower First Gen Corp

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date October 9, 2023

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.5 pct

Spread 389.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, HSBC & JPMorgan

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0975540211

