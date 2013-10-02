Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower First Gen Corp
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date October 9, 2023
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.5 pct
Spread 389.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, HSBC & JPMorgan
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0975540211
Data supplied by International Insider.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.