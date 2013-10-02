Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.785

Spread Minus 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) KB Zug

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0224904018

