Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 99.673
Reoffer price 99.673
Yield 7.125 pct
Spread 636 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalennt to 683.77bp
over the OBL#161
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG,
& UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A11BC6
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.