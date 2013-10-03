Fitch Plans to Withdraw Life Storage, Inc.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw Life Storage, Inc.'s ratings on or about April 3, 2017 (approximately 30 days from the date of this release) for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Life Storage Inc. and its subsidiaries as follows: Life Storage Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Unsecured term notes 'BBB'. Life Storage LP --IDR 'BBB'; --Unsecured re