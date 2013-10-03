Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.90 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 11, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.044
Reoffer price 99.044
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps
ISIN XS0979456752
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.90 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 11, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 88 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 88 basis points
ISIN XS0979457305
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.