Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(Asia) Ltd (ICBC)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 10, 2023
Coupon 4.5 pcr
Issue price 99.903
Reoffer price 99.903
Yield 4.522 pct
Spread 315 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ICBC, ANZ, Bank of America, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, RBS & UBS
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.