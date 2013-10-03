Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Asia) Ltd (ICBC)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 10, 2023

Coupon 4.5 pcr

Issue price 99.903

Reoffer price 99.903

Yield 4.522 pct

Spread 315 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ICBC, ANZ, Bank of America, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, RBS & UBS

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.