Oct 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 80 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 330 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0979585055
ISIN XS0907334949
