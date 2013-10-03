Oct 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 11.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Santander GBM & UBS

Listing Irish GEM

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS0979444402

