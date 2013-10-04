BRIEF-Jilin Zixin Pharma to invest 532 mln yuan in rural commercial bank in Jilin province
Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.89
Reoffer price 99.89
Payment Date October 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000NWB16J7
