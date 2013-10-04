BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Jan & Feb contracted sales about RMB87.26 bln
* For two months ended 28 February 2017 contracted sales of approximately RMB87.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Correction to change the maturity date from 2033 to 2017)
Oct 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2017
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 60bp
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Aareal
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A1TNCR9
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Amundi CEO Yves Perrier says to launch cash call to finance acquisition of Unicredit's pioneer next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris bureau)
* for month ended 28 February 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB8.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: