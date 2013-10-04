Oct 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Stadt Lausanne
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 5, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0225227021
