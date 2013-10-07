Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Payment Date October 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 bln euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000DB7XGT7
Data supplied by International Insider.