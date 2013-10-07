Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.929
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.6bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA-CIB, Lloyds Bank & UNS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0980066996
