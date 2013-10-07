Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 5, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 130bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

ISIN XS0980276967

