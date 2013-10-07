Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower CaixaBank SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.687
Yield 2.597 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Caixabank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan,
Societe Generale CIB & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Denoms (K) 100
