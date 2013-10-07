Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Kookmin Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 11, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 125bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
HSBC & Mizuho
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.