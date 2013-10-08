Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 98.595

Reoffer price 98.595

Yield 1.346 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0844692201

