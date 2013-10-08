BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank Ag
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.479
Reoffer price 99.479
Yield 1.83 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CA-CIB, LBBW & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.