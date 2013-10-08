Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank Ag

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.479

Reoffer price 99.479

Yield 1.83 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CA-CIB, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

