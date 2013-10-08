Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasry AB

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 80bp

Issue price 100.398

Reoffer price 100.398

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 65bp

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0981389512

Permanent ISIN XS0931455777

