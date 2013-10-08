BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasry AB
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 80bp
Issue price 100.398
Reoffer price 100.398
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 65bp
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0981389512
Permanent ISIN XS0931455777
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.