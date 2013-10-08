BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower China Properties Group Limited
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2018
Coupon 13.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.117
Reoffer yield 13.75 pct
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ratings B- (S&P) & B- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.