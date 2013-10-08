Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower China Properties Group Limited

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2018

Coupon 13.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.117

Reoffer yield 13.75 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ratings B- (S&P) & B- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.