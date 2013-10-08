Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date April 16, 2019

Coupon 3- Month Libor + 25bp

Issue price 99.945

Reoffer price 99.945

Discount Margin 3- Month Libor + 26bp

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0981588121

