Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca Popolare Dell'emilia Romagna Sc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.618

Reoffer price 99.618

Yield 3.459 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Medio, RBS, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN IT0004965346

Data supplied by International Insider.