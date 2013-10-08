BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG
(RBI)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2023
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, JPMorgan & RBI
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0981632804
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.