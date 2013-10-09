BRIEF-Al Madina Insurance board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 6 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2m0CqGb) Further company coverage:
Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.927
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.7bp
over the 12 October 2018 OBL 167
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole Cib, And Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R07T7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 6 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2m0CqGb) Further company coverage:
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Shaanxi provincial government to invest at least 100 billion yuan ($14.56 billion) in areas including property development, infrastructure, finance and e-commerce
* Board recommends 100 baizas/share cash dividend, stock dividend of one share for each existing share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2m0xQre) Further company coverage: