UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30 bp
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Payment Date October 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.