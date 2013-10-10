BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) SA
Guarantor Glencore Xstrata Plc, Glencore International AG
& Xstrata (Schweiz) AG
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.625
Reoffer price 100.175
Yield 2.095 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss/UK
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0225710588
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.