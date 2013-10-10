Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Oct 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario Spa
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.604
Reoffer price 99.604
Yield 3.673 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Mediobanca, Societe Generale & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN IT0004966716
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares while super-strong jobs data in the United States made an interest rate hike a near certainty. The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 9,665.45 as of 0208 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. All subindexes were down in the morning, led by the plastics and automobile indexes which both fell over 1 percent. The electronics subindex fell 0.91 percent, while the financial su
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016