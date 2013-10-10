Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.655
Reoffer price 99.655
Yield 4.875 pct
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMOrgan, BOCI, Deutsche Bank, CITI,
Morgan Stanley & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares while super-strong jobs data in the United States made an interest rate hike a near certainty. The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 9,665.45 as of 0208 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. All subindexes were down in the morning, led by the plastics and automobile indexes which both fell over 1 percent. The electronics subindex fell 0.91 percent, while the financial su
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016