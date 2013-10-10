BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canara Bank (London Branch)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.77
Reoffer price 99.77
Yield 5.303 pct
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas,
CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.