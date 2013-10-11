Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price 100.291

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

LBBW & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0907250509

