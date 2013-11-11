Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pargesa Holding SA
Issue Amount 220 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.249
Reoffer price 99.749
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0224761541
