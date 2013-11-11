Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.46
Reoffer price 100.46
Yield 0.866 pct
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL9246
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.