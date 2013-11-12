Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweiz Hypothekarinstitute

(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 197 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.923

Reoffer price 100.582

ISIN CH0228622384

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 28, 2033

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.466

Reoffer price 101.016

ISIN CH0228622392

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

