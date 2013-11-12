MOVES- Citibank, HSBC, AXA Investment Managers
Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.293
Reoffer price 99.293
Yield 1.482 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0994797529
