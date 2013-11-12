Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.78
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.2bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ, HSBC & ING
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0995022661
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
(Refiles to change GMT to 2040) March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. ENVIRONMENT EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced carbon dioxide from human
WASHINGTON, March 9 The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.