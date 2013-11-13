(Adds Operating Income forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 951 mln 861 mln Operating 173 mln 91 mln Recurring 493 mln 410 mln Net 532 mln 477 mln EPS 5.72 yen 5.13 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.