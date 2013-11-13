Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schlumberger Finance BV

Guarantor Schlumberger Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 04, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.871

Reoffer yield 1.526 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88bp

Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.